EIB and EIF grant EUR 809 mln financing to Romanian public and private entities in 2020

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Investment Fund (EIF) granted new financing worth EUR 809 million to Romanian public and private partners last year, the two institutions announced in a press release. The financing went into higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency, and private sector investments.

The European Investment Bank Group’s engagement also included targeted financing to ensure that Romanian companies can continue to invest and better face business challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ensuring that companies continue to invest and priority projects can proceed is crucial to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and build a better future,” said Christian Kettel Thomsen, EIB Vice President responsible for Romania.

“The EUR 809 million new EIB and EIF financing agreed in 2020 will benefit thousands of companies, students and households across the country in the years ahead,” he added.

In the coming months EIB expects to finalize support for construction of three new hospitals, a Regional Emergency Hospital in Iasi and new regional hospitals in Craiova and Cluj.

New schemes to improve road safety across the country, long-term financing to expand and update regional water infrastructure, following support last year for water schemes in Cluj-Salaj, and new initiatives to support business financing and municipal investment are also foreseen.

(Photo source: Kent Johansson/Dreamstime.com)