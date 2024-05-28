Young Romanian entrepreneur secures USD 0.5 mln from YCombinator for exam preparation platform

Romanian entrepreneur Codruț Lemeni secured USD 0.5 million in March this year from YCombinator, a prestigious Silicon Valley program that has launched tech giants such as Airbnb, Reddit, and Dropbox, to further develop his Educato AI platform. The new digital tool offers high school students free and interactive exam preparation, especially for the Baccalaureate.

The platform was launched in April this year by 24-year-old Codruț Lemeni, together with Felix Gabler and Pierre-Louis Monnot. It has registered more than 800 high school students in the beta phase since launch, and as of this week, it also allows general access.

Registered users can access over 2,000 unique questions for subjects such as Romanian Literature, Mathematics, Physics, and History, and the feedback is instant. The Educato team is now seeking volunteer teachers to increase the content and add other subjects such as Logic, Philosophy, Chemistry, and Biology.

The platform also allows students to participate in timed simulations of the Baccalaureate exam, where they can compare themselves with their peers.

“We launched Educato AI at a time when students need comprehensive and accessible resources to excel in their studies. Our mission is to support high school students by offering them top educational tools at an affordable price,” said Codruț Lemeni, CEO and co-founder of Educato AI.

Although the platform and all questions are free for students, Educato AI has also developed an AI essay evaluator that costs RON 15 per week to access. This tool analyzes structure, grammar, coherence, and argumentation, helping students improve their writing skills and prepare for the essay components of their exams.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)