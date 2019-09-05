Edenred seeks 200 IT experts for Digital Centre in Bucharest

Edenred, a world leader in payment solutions for the labor market, announced on May 8, during a media meeting, the launch of a digital innovation center in Romania where it wants to hire 200 specialists in the next two years.

“The Edenred Digital Center will be an international hub for the group, for innovation and strategic IT projects,” the company’s representatives said at a press conference without specifying the value of the investment, local News.ro reported.

“20 people are already working, 50 will be added by the end of this year, and 200 employees will work in the center by the end of 2020,” said Dana Sîntejudean, general manager of Edenred Romania and Moldova.

"The newly-created Digital Edenred Center in Romania will be the place where Edenred’s IT teams will develop new solutions and platforms for various subsidiaries of the group around the world. The projects developed here will not be limited to development and execution, but the leaders here will play a core role in designing, implementing and managing Edenred platforms. The center will work on projects such as Mobile Applications for tens of millions of users around the world, building a state-of-the-art global digital payment application,” said Edenred in a press release.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Edenred Romania)