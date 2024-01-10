Real Estate

Real estate developer Edelstein Group launches EUR 60 mln project in Cluj-Napoca

10 January 2024

The Edelstein Group, active in the Romanian market, recently announced the launch of the Diamond real estate project in Cluj-Napoca. The total investment for the development exceeds EUR 60 million, spread across three phases.

The complex will offer 69 premium apartments along with a diverse mix of functional spaces located in an up-and-coming area. The developer anticipates completing the first phase of the project in the first half of 2026. 

Aside from the apartments, the complex will also offer 492 parking spaces and includes areas for a supermarket, small shops, a restaurant, a hotel, office spaces, medical service centers, convenience stores, sports facilities, creative industry spaces, and a kindergarten.

"The Diamond project represents not only a real estate investment but also a deep commitment to the sustainable evolution of Cluj, marking a significant transition of residential buildings to a new quality standard. This complex integrates advanced technologies and top-notch facilities to meet the needs of a mature and sustainability-focused community," stated Iulian Iuga, Co-Founder of the Edelstein Group. 

The initial phase of the project will include adjacent residential and commercial buildings, each with a distinct and complementary design. The second phase will add service-related buildings and the kindergarten, with a dedicated green space of 1500 square meters. The final phase will involve the implementation of the diamond-shaped structure, further enhancing the urbanistic impact of the entire complex.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

