Business

Romanian minister "seeks a way" to dismiss management of state salt company Salrom

20 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Economy minister Radu Miruţă (USR) announced on October 18, after the conclusions of the report of the prime minister's control body regarding the disaster at Praid salt mine, which was flooded earlier this year, that he asked the Salrom management to resign but they refused, he asked for a meeting and they refused again, and thus he had to take action in court. 

The situation is quite relevant for the resistance faced by the government in reforming state-owned companies: the management refuses to observe the law, and the courts are on strike protesting the government's attempt to curtail magistrates' retirement rights.

The minister emphasized that "patience has a limit" and that he is already working on a solution, so that common sense finally becomes a fact, Digi24 reported.

"The control body of the Ministry of Economy is working on a report from which partial data are already available: neglect, bad faith, and lack of responsibility, not only in Praid, but also in other regions. We asked the Salrom management to resign with honor. They refused. We asked to convene a meeting for dismissal, according to the law. They refused. We took them to court for the obligation to convene the general shareholder meeting that the ministry, as the majority shareholder, requested. But, while the justice system is on strike, we need patience," Miruţă said.

The prime minister's control body has completed the checks at Salrom and Apele Române, which were carried out following the flooding of the salt pan this summer. The conclusions showed that the risk of flooding of underground spaces was underestimated and consistently considered not to be an imminent danger by Salrom. 

Moreover, the checks concluded that the measures taken previously were small, without interventions that would prevent a flood, and the annual exploitation programs were formally approved, without being based on clear rules.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian minister "seeks a way" to dismiss management of state salt company Salrom

20 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Economy minister Radu Miruţă (USR) announced on October 18, after the conclusions of the report of the prime minister's control body regarding the disaster at Praid salt mine, which was flooded earlier this year, that he asked the Salrom management to resign but they refused, he asked for a meeting and they refused again, and thus he had to take action in court. 

The situation is quite relevant for the resistance faced by the government in reforming state-owned companies: the management refuses to observe the law, and the courts are on strike protesting the government's attempt to curtail magistrates' retirement rights.

The minister emphasized that "patience has a limit" and that he is already working on a solution, so that common sense finally becomes a fact, Digi24 reported.

"The control body of the Ministry of Economy is working on a report from which partial data are already available: neglect, bad faith, and lack of responsibility, not only in Praid, but also in other regions. We asked the Salrom management to resign with honor. They refused. We asked to convene a meeting for dismissal, according to the law. They refused. We took them to court for the obligation to convene the general shareholder meeting that the ministry, as the majority shareholder, requested. But, while the justice system is on strike, we need patience," Miruţă said.

The prime minister's control body has completed the checks at Salrom and Apele Române, which were carried out following the flooding of the salt pan this summer. The conclusions showed that the risk of flooding of underground spaces was underestimated and consistently considered not to be an imminent danger by Salrom. 

Moreover, the checks concluded that the measures taken previously were small, without interventions that would prevent a flood, and the annual exploitation programs were formally approved, without being based on clear rules.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 October 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right MEP Diana Șoșoacă attends Russia Today anniversary in Moscow
20 October 2025
People
Romanian Bogdan Putinică appointed to lead global agentic AI company Wonderful across 29 countries
20 October 2025
Administration
Upper floors of Bucharest apartment building affected by deadly explosion must be removed, interim mayor says
20 October 2025
Politics
District 4 mayor tops poll for Bucharest City Hall, election date yet to be announced
20 October 2025
Society
Thousands join march for women’s safety in Bucharest
20 October 2025
Business
Romanian minister "seeks a way" to dismiss management of state salt company Salrom
20 October 2025
Energy
Portugal's Greenvolt orders 42 turbines from GE Vernova for 252 MW Romanian wind farm
17 October 2025
Energy
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas