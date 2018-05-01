Largest ecologic clothing processing center in SEE opens near Bucharest with EUR 0.5 mln

A Romanian laundry cleaning company has invested EUR 0.5 million in setting up a center for ecologic cloth processing.

Blue Lagoon Clean opened the center last week in the village of Pantelimon, Ilfov county, near Bucharest. It is the biggest ecologic processing center for clothes in South – Eastern Europe, with a 5-ton daily processing capacity, according to the company, quoted by Romanian media. The company, which runs dry cleaning centers in Bucharest, also has a carpet cleaning center, which can clean 1,200 sqm of carpets a day.

The company, started in 2018 by Cristina Tarasevici and Vlad Elias, also opened a production facility for wire hangers, both for internal use and for selling to third parties.

Blue Lagoon Clean runs three cleaning units in Auchan Crangasi, Unirii and Parklake shopping mall.

