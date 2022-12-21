Justice

European Court of Human Rights rules that Romanian legislation discriminated women

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Romania guilty of discrimination for not allowing women to work as long as men as civil servants according to now-revised labor legislation.

The seven judges of the court unanimously found that Romania violated the article of the European Convention on Human Rights that prohibits discrimination.

Female civil servants in Romania had to retire earlier than men, who were allowed to work until 65. The court found that not giving the applicants the option to continue to work past the retirement age for women and until they reached the retirement age set for men had constituted discrimination based on sex, according to Agerpres.

A 2000 law set the retirement age at 60 for women and 65 for men. The applicants, Liliana Moraru and Doina Marin, sued Romania because they wanted to keep working even after reaching the age for compulsory retirement for women. When the two women reached the age of 60 and asked to be allowed to work until 65, they were refused and had their contracts terminated. They found some success by going to national courts, but subsequent appeals upheld their employers’ decision.

“Legislation and case-law in the matter have changed since the applications were lodged, and women in Romania can now work in civil-service positions until the retirement age for men,” says the ECHR in a press release.

The Romanian state was sentenced to pay the sum of EUR 7,500 to one plaintiff and EUR 1,600 to the other.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Steve Allen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

European Court of Human Rights rules that Romanian legislation discriminated women

21 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found Romania guilty of discrimination for not allowing women to work as long as men as civil servants according to now-revised labor legislation.

The seven judges of the court unanimously found that Romania violated the article of the European Convention on Human Rights that prohibits discrimination.

Female civil servants in Romania had to retire earlier than men, who were allowed to work until 65. The court found that not giving the applicants the option to continue to work past the retirement age for women and until they reached the retirement age set for men had constituted discrimination based on sex, according to Agerpres.

A 2000 law set the retirement age at 60 for women and 65 for men. The applicants, Liliana Moraru and Doina Marin, sued Romania because they wanted to keep working even after reaching the age for compulsory retirement for women. When the two women reached the age of 60 and asked to be allowed to work until 65, they were refused and had their contracts terminated. They found some success by going to national courts, but subsequent appeals upheld their employers’ decision.

“Legislation and case-law in the matter have changed since the applications were lodged, and women in Romania can now work in civil-service positions until the retirement age for men,” says the ECHR in a press release.

The Romanian state was sentenced to pay the sum of EUR 7,500 to one plaintiff and EUR 1,600 to the other.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Steve Allen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote