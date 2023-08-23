Echo of the Synagogues brings music inspired by Jewish culture to five Romanian cities

The Echo of the Synagogues/Ecoul Sinagogilor, the newest project of the Pantograf Association, brings music inspired by the rituals and practices of the Jewish life cycle to five Romanian cities next month.

From September 4 to 7, musical works composed by Alexander Bălănescu in collaboration with the chief cantor of the mosaic cult Emanuel Pusztai will be heard for the first time in the synagogues of Arad, Timișoara, Reșita, Caransebeș and Lugoj.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this project, with music in synagogues, which is connected to an older dream of mine. I worked for a long time thinking about Romanian folklore, and I wanted to be able to work also inspired by Jewish culture. The collaboration with Emanuel Pusztai, the chief cantor of the mosaic cult, is incredible. […] We relied mainly on liturgies, on sacred texts, but there is also a creative component from everyone involved,” Alexander Bălănescu explained.

The first concert will be hosted by the Neolog Synagogue in Arad on September 4, followed by the Cetate Synagogue in Timișoara on September 5, the Synagogue in Reșita on September 6, and the Beit El Synagogue in Caransebeș and the Neolog Synagogue in Lugoj on September 7.

Admission to the concerts is free, and no prior registration is required. Further details are available here.

The Echo of the Synagogues is a continuation of the projects carried out so far by the Pantograf Association - The Sound of Synagogues, Rhapsody on Romanian Themes and Stories of Synagogues - which aimed at documenting the stories of the synagogues, raising awareness of the value of these places of worship, integrating them into a regional and national circuit, and creating a link through music between the tangible and intangible heritage.

The project is part of the national cultural programme "Timișoara – European Capital of Culture in 2023" and is funded through the Grow Timișoara 2023 programme, implemented by the Center for Projects Timișoara, with funds allocated from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Culture.

It is included in the European Days of Jewish Culture 2023 – annual theme “Memory” – coordinated at European level by AEPJ (European Association for the Preservation and Promotion of the Jewish Culture and Heritage), and in Romania by Tarbut Foundation, co-financed by the European Union.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Asociatia Pantograf)