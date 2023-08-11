Environment

EC allows Romania to spend EUR 200mn to keep forests alive

11 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission allowed Romania to spend EUR 200mn of its national budget in order to compensate forest owners who accept not to exploit their properties.

The scheme aims to “halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity, improve ecosystem services and preserve habitats and landscapes.”

The Commission has assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular, Article 107(3)(c) TFEU, which allows member states to support the development of certain economic activities under certain conditions, and the 2022 guidelines for state aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas. 

(Photo: Laurentiu Nica/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Environment

EC allows Romania to spend EUR 200mn to keep forests alive

11 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission allowed Romania to spend EUR 200mn of its national budget in order to compensate forest owners who accept not to exploit their properties.

The scheme aims to “halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity, improve ecosystem services and preserve habitats and landscapes.”

The Commission has assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular, Article 107(3)(c) TFEU, which allows member states to support the development of certain economic activities under certain conditions, and the 2022 guidelines for state aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas. 

(Photo: Laurentiu Nica/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut