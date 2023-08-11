EC allows Romania to spend EUR 200mn to keep forests alive

The European Commission allowed Romania to spend EUR 200mn of its national budget in order to compensate forest owners who accept not to exploit their properties.

The scheme aims to “halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity, improve ecosystem services and preserve habitats and landscapes.”

The Commission has assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular, Article 107(3)(c) TFEU, which allows member states to support the development of certain economic activities under certain conditions, and the 2022 guidelines for state aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas.

(Photo: Laurentiu Nica/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com