EC expects above-average cereal yields in Romania this year

Romania's wheat and maize/corn yields would be 1.4% and 2.2% above the average in the past five years, according to the latest forecast from the European Commission.

Consequently, the wheat crop in Romania is estimated at 9.4 million tonnes, not much different from last year (because the cultivated area dropped from 2.2 to 2.1 million ha), while the maize crop would hit 12.3 million tonnes – well above last year's 8.5 million tonnes, Economica.net reported.

The Romanian farmers sown maize on larger areas this farming year, namely 2.5 million ha.

The Commission estimates that Romania's farmers will harvest, on average, 4.46 tonnes of wheat per hectare, slightly more than in 2023 when 4.3 tonnes per hectare were obtained. The average yield per hectare for maize is estimated at 4.91 tonnes, 36.7% more than last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Musuc Alexandr/Dreamstime.com)