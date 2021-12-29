Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 12:36
Business

EBRD reportedly ponders financing eight PV parks in southern Romania

29 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) seeks a consultant to provide technical consultancy services on photovoltaic (PV) park projects carried out by the Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), which the Bank wants to finance, Economica.net reported.

CEO is seeking partners to set up special purpose vehicles for developing such PV projects and oil and gas company OMV Petrom, which seeks decarbonisation itself, is reportedly among the preferred bidders. 

The EBRD says it intends to provide eight loans that will be used to finance the construction of eight PV parks in the southern part of Romania, in the Oltenia region. The total cost of building the eight photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of 735 MWp, is EUR 621.4 mln. The consultant is supposed to evaluate each of the eight PV park projects.

On the other hand, the EC Oltenia PV parks project was sent by the Romanian Government to Brussels to receive funding and under the Modernization Fund, a mechanism through which Romania can receive about EUR 10 bln to finance investments in the energy sector. The project has not yet received a green light for funding, but according to sources close to the situation, "good news could come in January".

The EBRD’s support underpins the restructuring plan of the EC Oltenia, a plan that has been submitted for endorsement to the European Commission. The plan envisages the gradual reduction of coal-fired electricity production capacity, in parallel with the construction of new gas groups (in Ișalnița and Turceni) and PV parks on slag and ash dumps.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 09:49
29 November 2021
Business
Canada's Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 12/29/2021 - 12:36
Business

EBRD reportedly ponders financing eight PV parks in southern Romania

29 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) seeks a consultant to provide technical consultancy services on photovoltaic (PV) park projects carried out by the Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO), which the Bank wants to finance, Economica.net reported.

CEO is seeking partners to set up special purpose vehicles for developing such PV projects and oil and gas company OMV Petrom, which seeks decarbonisation itself, is reportedly among the preferred bidders. 

The EBRD says it intends to provide eight loans that will be used to finance the construction of eight PV parks in the southern part of Romania, in the Oltenia region. The total cost of building the eight photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of 735 MWp, is EUR 621.4 mln. The consultant is supposed to evaluate each of the eight PV park projects.

On the other hand, the EC Oltenia PV parks project was sent by the Romanian Government to Brussels to receive funding and under the Modernization Fund, a mechanism through which Romania can receive about EUR 10 bln to finance investments in the energy sector. The project has not yet received a green light for funding, but according to sources close to the situation, "good news could come in January".

The EBRD’s support underpins the restructuring plan of the EC Oltenia, a plan that has been submitted for endorsement to the European Commission. The plan envisages the gradual reduction of coal-fired electricity production capacity, in parallel with the construction of new gas groups (in Ișalnița and Turceni) and PV parks on slag and ash dumps.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/29/2021 - 09:49
29 November 2021
Business
Canada's Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks