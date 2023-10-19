easySales reaches Eur 648 mln in processed orders, marketplaces account for 66% of the total

News from Companies

As of the end of September, the SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities, easySales, has reached a total value of 648 million euros in processed orders.

Marketplaces accounted for 66% of the total, up from 60% in 2021 and 63% in 2022.

Stores using the easySales platform have automatically generated 4.38 million invoices, and 4.37 million shipping labels, and the number of products listed on marketplaces is approaching 14 million.

In 2021, products listed in other languages accounted for 3% of the total, in 2022 this increased to 7%, and now the share is 9%.

The company also launched easySales App, an extension of the platform designed to improve the experience of online merchants. With key features such as easy order management, quick shipping label generation, and instant invoicing, the mobile app significantly simplifies eCommerce operational processes.

More information and trends about the Romanian eCommerce market were presented at the fourth edition of eCommerce Talks by easySales, on September 27.

The SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities is already present in Bulgaria and Hungary, and this year it will continue to expand to other foreign markets.

About easySales

easySales is a B2B platform and a rapidly growing startup, launched in April 2019. The platform has become popular through its cloud services that connect eCommerce players with all external systems in just a few minutes. The main benefits are:

Centralized management of orders from multiple channels

A quick listing of products on multiple sales channels

Real-time stock synchronization

Dynamic price and sales analysis

Automatic translation

The easySales solution was named a finalist in the Uipath Automation Award competition in October 2021 and, in May 2022, became a finalist in the EBRD Star Venture program, dedicated to the accelerated development and expansion of European startups with potential that can consolidate the eCommerce ecosystem with automation solutions.

*This is a Press release.