Tech
News from Companies

easySales reaches Eur 648 mln in processed orders, marketplaces account for 66% of the total

19 October 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

As of the end of September, the SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities, easySales, has reached a total value of 648 million euros in processed orders.

Marketplaces accounted for 66% of the total, up from 60% in 2021 and 63% in 2022.

Stores using the easySales platform have automatically generated 4.38 million invoices, and 4.37 million shipping labels, and the number of products listed on marketplaces is approaching 14 million.

In 2021, products listed in other languages accounted for 3% of the total, in 2022 this increased to 7%, and now the share is 9%.

The company also launched easySales App, an extension of the platform designed to improve the experience of online merchants. With key features such as easy order management, quick shipping label generation, and instant invoicing, the mobile app significantly simplifies eCommerce operational processes.

More information and trends about the Romanian eCommerce market were presented at the fourth edition of eCommerce Talks by easySales, on September 27.

The SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities is already present in Bulgaria and Hungary, and this year it will continue to expand to other foreign markets.

About easySales

easySales is a B2B platform and a rapidly growing startup, launched in April 2019. The platform has become popular through its cloud services that connect eCommerce players with all external systems in just a few minutes. The main benefits are:

  • Centralized management of orders from multiple channels
  • A quick listing of products on multiple sales channels
  • Real-time stock synchronization
  • Dynamic price and sales analysis
  • Automatic translation

The easySales solution was named a finalist in the Uipath Automation Award competition in October 2021 and, in May 2022, became a finalist in the EBRD Star Venture program, dedicated to the accelerated development and expansion of European startups with potential that can consolidate the eCommerce ecosystem with automation solutions.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
Tech
News from Companies

easySales reaches Eur 648 mln in processed orders, marketplaces account for 66% of the total

19 October 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

As of the end of September, the SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities, easySales, has reached a total value of 648 million euros in processed orders.

Marketplaces accounted for 66% of the total, up from 60% in 2021 and 63% in 2022.

Stores using the easySales platform have automatically generated 4.38 million invoices, and 4.37 million shipping labels, and the number of products listed on marketplaces is approaching 14 million.

In 2021, products listed in other languages accounted for 3% of the total, in 2022 this increased to 7%, and now the share is 9%.

The company also launched easySales App, an extension of the platform designed to improve the experience of online merchants. With key features such as easy order management, quick shipping label generation, and instant invoicing, the mobile app significantly simplifies eCommerce operational processes.

More information and trends about the Romanian eCommerce market were presented at the fourth edition of eCommerce Talks by easySales, on September 27.

The SaaS platform for automated management and centralization of eCommerce activities is already present in Bulgaria and Hungary, and this year it will continue to expand to other foreign markets.

About easySales

easySales is a B2B platform and a rapidly growing startup, launched in April 2019. The platform has become popular through its cloud services that connect eCommerce players with all external systems in just a few minutes. The main benefits are:

  • Centralized management of orders from multiple channels
  • A quick listing of products on multiple sales channels
  • Real-time stock synchronization
  • Dynamic price and sales analysis
  • Automatic translation

The easySales solution was named a finalist in the Uipath Automation Award competition in October 2021 and, in May 2022, became a finalist in the EBRD Star Venture program, dedicated to the accelerated development and expansion of European startups with potential that can consolidate the eCommerce ecosystem with automation solutions.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion