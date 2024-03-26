Romanian investor develops largest aerated concrete blocks factory in Europe

Romanian company DVI Production will begin the production of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks under its brand Fortem in the factory it developed in Iernut, Mures county, under a EUR 35 million investment.

The company was given a EUR 10 million investment grant by the Romanian government for this project.

The factory has a production capacity of 2,000 cubic meters per day, which the company claims to make it the largest in Europe.

Romanian brand Fortem was launched in 2017, starting with the first automated factory for the production of linear masonry elements (lintels).

DVI Production inaugurated the first production unit in the spring of 2017 within the Mija Industrial Park in Dâmboviţa County, with a maximum production capacity of 3.6 million linear meters of lintels per year.

"With new German technology, with quality raw materials and some of the best experts in the industry, BCA Fortem will be one of the best quality products on the market," Viorel Iacob, administrator and general director of the DVI Production company, told Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kasipat/Dreamstime.com)