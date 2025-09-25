Moldova’s Dulcinella invests EUR 10 million in second sweets factory in Romania

Dulcinella Group, a confectionery brand founded in 2005 in the Republic of Moldova, is investing EUR 10 million in a second production facility in Târgu Neamţ, Romania, where it already operates a factory, the company announced.

The new plant will be built on the site of the former textile factory in Târgu Neamţ, which Dulcinella acquired in 2024 for EUR 750,000, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The project is financed with the group’s own funds, although management has also considered applying for European funding.

Dulcinella is owned by Cornelius H Group, a London-registered glazing company specialising in façade installations, glass replacement, and glazing maintenance. The group was founded by Moldovan entrepreneur Ion Mereacre and Romanian businessman Ion Bouaru, according to an interview cited by Adevărul.

“We have put a lot of energy and resources into this project, and I am confident that we will deliver what we set out to do on time and within optimal parameters. We undertook this investment not just as an expansion, but as a change of level – we want to produce more, but with the same high standards that we have imposed on ourselves from the beginning,” said Sergiu Diaconu, Chief Executive Officer of Dulcinella Group.

The investment will be implemented in two phases. Shareholders have already allocated EUR 2 million for the first stage, covering exterior works and utility infrastructure, as the site already has a standing structure.

Currently, the company’s Romanian factory produces about 1.2 tonnes of sweets daily. The new unit will increase production twentyfold to 20 tonnes per day.

In the second stage, scheduled for 2026, Dulcinella plans to expand output further to 600 tonnes of finished products per month.

(Photo source: the company)