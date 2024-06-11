Transport

AI-based conversational solutions company DRUID implements virtual assistant for Dacia Romania

11 June 2024

DRUID, the global company specializing in AI-based conversational solutions, has successfully implemented a virtual assistant for Dacia Romania. 

The virtual assistant responds to user inquiries with human-like accuracy, the company said. By converting sentences in Romanian from various types of documents (Word, PDF, Excel, etc.) into queries tailored for systems, it retrieves and provides relevant information in natural language.

The solution includes an easy-to-use web platform for defining and configuring the assistant. It features a proprietary natural language understanding module that recognizes user intentions and entities, offering tools for creating, editing, and training the assistant's responses. 

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digitalization of Dacia's partner network. At the same time, DRUID adds the Dacia brand to its portfolio of over 250 clients, marking this project as one of its flagship projects in 2023. 

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with Dacia Romania. This project not only showcases our technological capabilities but also our dedication to enhancing customer experiences through AI-based solutions," said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Druid)

DRUID, the global company specializing in AI-based conversational solutions, has successfully implemented a virtual assistant for Dacia Romania. 

The virtual assistant responds to user inquiries with human-like accuracy, the company said. By converting sentences in Romanian from various types of documents (Word, PDF, Excel, etc.) into queries tailored for systems, it retrieves and provides relevant information in natural language.

The solution includes an easy-to-use web platform for defining and configuring the assistant. It features a proprietary natural language understanding module that recognizes user intentions and entities, offering tools for creating, editing, and training the assistant's responses. 

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digitalization of Dacia's partner network. At the same time, DRUID adds the Dacia brand to its portfolio of over 250 clients, marking this project as one of its flagship projects in 2023. 

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with Dacia Romania. This project not only showcases our technological capabilities but also our dedication to enhancing customer experiences through AI-based solutions," said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID. 

(Photo source: Druid)

