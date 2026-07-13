Driver loses license after driving the wrong way on Romania's A7 motorway

A 77-year-old driver has had his driver's license suspended for 120 days after driving against traffic on Romania's A7 motorway, an incident that went viral on social media.

According to the Vrancea County Police Inspectorate, as reported by News.ro, officers launched an investigation after receiving a 112 emergency call and reviewing videos circulating online showing a car traveling in the wrong direction on the Mizil–Săbăoani section of the A7 motorway - a video is available on Facebook here.

Police identified the driver as a 77-year-old man from Galați county. He was fined for the traffic violation, and his driver's license was suspended for 120 days in accordance with Romanian traffic regulations.

The Romanian Police urged motorists to drive responsibly and obey traffic rules.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Politia Romana)