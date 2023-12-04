Culture
News from Companies

Dreamstime stock photo community launches Wallpaper App

04 December 2023
Romania Insider

Dreamstime, the world's largest stock photo community, recently launched its newest app, Dreamstime Wallpapers, a fantastic collection of wallpapers featuring handpicked and customized premium stock images to enliven mobile screens. The app is now available for Android and will soon launch for IOS.

The Dreamstime Wallpapers collection currently counts over 12K+ titles, and hundreds of fresh, amazing wallpapers are added weekly. Dreamstime estimates to reach 30K+ by the end of the year in this dedicated library. The selection is based on AI-assisted human review, and the content covers various topics and styles, from holiday-related, nature, space, animals, landscapes, and still life to abstract, minimalist, and geometric. The wallpapers are already edited and generated to match any screen resolution at the highest quality possible. 

The app is free to download, and users can instantly select and install any three wallpapers daily, free of charge. The content is easy to access and browse, already categorized, complete with a search function, and enhanced with color-choice, blur, or darken filters users can apply to their selected wallpapers. For unlimited access to the wallpaper collection, a basic annual subscription of $9.99/year is available for purchase, with free cancellation at any time. Access to the high-resolution file and standard royalty-free license are included for subscribers. All wallpapers in this app are provided by the Dreamstime creative community, easy to access, and safe to use.

Dreamstime will continue to expand its digital media offerings to meet and cover the need for multiplatform visual content. Since AI algorithms have been integrated into most of our features, we have delivered more competitive products and features to help our contributors reach new markets and industries, and our customers find multifold solutions for their businesses, says Serban Enache, Dreamstime CEO.

(Opening photo: 108808354 | Wallpaper © Vitalii Mamchuk | Dreamstime.com)

*This is a press release.

Culture
