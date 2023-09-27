Donna Medical Center opens women’s oncology clinic in Bucharest

Donna Medical Center has opened an oncology clinic for women following a EUR 250,000 investment. The investment covered the equipment and the furbishing.

The Bucharest clinic, which opened in August, can offer chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy to a maximum of 200 patients.

Since it opened, 200 patients have benefited from consults covered by the Bucharest Health Insurance House (CSAMB), and 15 of them are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The clinic has a contract with CASMB for the coverage of medical services and is in the process of getting affiliated with the National Oncology Program, the company said.

“We perform advanced medical imaging and identify more than 30 new cases of breast cancer and five cases of gynecologic cancer every month. The opening of the Donna Oncology Center came as a logical step, adding to our offer of services. We wish to become a reference clinic for patients with breast or gynecologic cancers, offering a clear treatment plan, comprehensive information and support throughout the process of fighting the illness, from the moment the diagnosis is received to getting cured,” Vlad Teodorescu, managing partner Donna Medical Center, said.

“Patients make an appointment at any stage of the illness. The management is different from case to case, depending on the pathology, the stage, and the characteristics of every individual. We offer more than drug treatments and establish the entire plan for a patient in a multidisciplinary commission. We also offer second-opinion consultations,” doctor Dragoș Median, the center’s medical director, said.

Donna Medical Center has two clinics in Bucharest and collaborates with more than 70 doctors. In its 12 years of activity, it saw more than 100,000 patients.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com