Events

DokStation: Music documentaries screened in Bucharest this month

07 September 2023

The seventh edition of DokStation Music Documentary Film Festival, the festival focusing on music documentaries, is set to screen a selection of films on legends of rock music, among others.

The program includes films on Pink Floyd & Syd Barrett, Nick Cave, Annie Lennox, Gogol Bordello, Joan Baez, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Little Richard, Sinéad O'Connor, Gary Young (Pavement) and many others, but also concerts from DakhaBrakha (Ukraine) and Lalalar (Turkey).

The public will be able to see John Scheinfeld's What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? -looking at the Grammy-winning US rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears who went on tour in Yugoslavia, Romania, and Poland in the 1970s; Anton Corbijn's Squaring the Circle - The Story of Hipgnosis, which tells the story of creators Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey "Po" Powell, the driving forces behind the design studio Hipgnosis, which created some of the most recognizable album covers of all times; Nate Pommer and Eric Weinrib's Scream of My Blood, a portrait of punk legend Eugene Hütz, the leader of the New York band Gogol Bordello; Ian White's Mutiny in Heaven, documenting the evolution of the group The Birthday Party, which propelled Nick Cave to international fame; Thomas von Steinaecker's Electronic Vibrations - A Sound Changes the World and Kristina Schippling's The Sound of Cologne, focused on electronic music; Marco Porsia's What You Could Not Visualize, about the group Rema-Rema, one of the first post-punk ones established between 1978 and 1980; and Michael P. Aust and Tessa Knapp's Can and Me, looking and the life and career of Irmin Schmidt, the founder of German group CAN, known for hits such as Vitamin C or She Brings the Rain.

More on the program here.

The festival takes place between September 20th and September 24th at Luceafărul Hall (former Cinema Pro), Elvire Popesco Cinema, Expirat, Control Club and Grădina cu Filme. Tickets are available at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo: Music Money Madness - Jimi Hendrix Live in Maui, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

