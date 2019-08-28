Festival brings music documentaries, concerts to Bucharest

This year’s edition of DokStation Festival takes place between September 12 and September 15. It is set to bring over 21 music documentaries, concerts and themed parties in several venues across Bucharest.

The public will be able to see films about the evolution of disco music, documentaries with and about Radiohead, INXS, David Bowie, Suede, Elvis and PJ Harvey, as well as local productions.

Among the films to be screened are Matt Tyrnauer’s Studio 54 – the story of the legendary Manhattan nighclub, Julian Starke’s French Wave – on the history of French electronic music, and Pietro Anton’s Italo Disco Legacy – on the future of Italo Disco music. The latter screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, who will be present in Bucharest.

Other productions that will be screened include New Order: Decades, PJ Harvey: A Dog Called Money, Suede: The Insatiable Ones, Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Swans: Where Does A Body End?, Pure Love – The Voice of Ella Fitzgerald, I Want My MTV, Our Hobby Is Depeche Mode and The World According to Radiohead.

Besides the film screenings, the festival also brings several concerts and themed parties. As such Balkan Taksim and Karpov not Kasparov will perform at Multiculti Party, set for September 12 at Control Club, while Télépopmusik (Antipop DJ set) and Electric Brother will mix at French Touch Party, on September 13, also at Control Club. Meanwhile, Toulouse Lautrec will deliver an open-air, free-access concert on September 14, in the parking lot of Plaza Romania. The concert will be followed by the screening of the film The King.

The program of the festival can be checked here. Tickets are available at Eventbook.ro.

(Photo: DokStation Facebook Page)

