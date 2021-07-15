Doctors leave Romania at a rate of six per day

In 2020, 2,173 Romanian doctors requested certificates of conformity, a document that allows them to practice abroad. If all of them actually left the country, it means that Romanian doctors left Romania at a rate of 5.95 per day - almost one doctor every 4 hours.

The data consulted by HotNews.ro show that the number of doctors who requested the necessary documents to work abroad in 2020 is similar to that of 2018 and lower by about a quarter compared to 2019 - when the average was 8.2 doctors a day - a doctor every 3 hours.

Thus, the exodus of Romanian doctors continued in 2019 and 2020, despite the substantial salary increases in 2018.

