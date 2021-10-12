Profile picture for user sfodor
Covid-19: RO authorities announce additional measures to handle fourth wave

12 October 2021
Hospital managers will be able to suspend the staff’s holidays if the situation calls for this and additional staff have been assigned to the Bucharest Ambulance Service, according to new orders issued by the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) to manage the current sanitary situation.

The four orders, announced on October 11, are aimed at “an efficient management of the difficult current pandemic situation.”

The managers of hospitals can decide to suspend the ongoing holidays of staff if their operational needs call for this. They can also stop granting any new holidays for a period of 30 days. The terminated or un-granted holidays will be rescheduled once the epidemiological situation allows for this, the authorities announced, News.ro reported.

Resident doctors specializing in emergency medicine who were scheduled to sit the specialty doctor exam in October 2021 will sit the exam in December 2021. At the same time, the pre-hospital and hospital emergency assistance courses are suspended, and the medical staff attending them will return to their units.

Furthermore, medical teams from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ICGS) will be assigned to units in Bucharest. IGSU will also transfer 18 vehicles for multiple victims transport and ten ambulances to Bucharest. 

In its turn, the Defense Ministry (MApN) said it would offer five ambulances to the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service to be used for activities related to Covid-19 testing.

Last week, the authorities decided to suspend, for 30 days, hospitalizations and non-emergency operations in public hospitals because of the Covid-19 crisis. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

