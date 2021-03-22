Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 15:11
Social

Covid-19: RO health authorities work to increase the number of ICU beds, point to staff shortages

22 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Although efforts are made every day to increase the number of available intensive care beds, these are impacted by the number of available healthcare staff, health minister Vlad Voiculescu said, quoted by News.ro.

Romania has been reporting an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, while the number of patients admitted to intensive care units reached record highs. On March 22, 1,339 patients were admitted to intensive care units, slightly up from 1,334 patients the day before, according to the daily report.

"The limit is set by the staff. Matei Balş Hospital, one of the largest in the country treating Covid-19 patients, currently has staffing issues. They are waiting to receive staff from other hospitals. If they have issues, you can imagine that limitations exist all over the country. We have lost very many doctors, many nurses; they left the country, we did not appreciate them, and this is the main problem we are dealing with now," Voiculescu said.

He explained that furniture could be purchased but finding a doctor is a challenge.

"We can buy furniture, we can buy equipment, we can even erect buildings or use other constructions, but finding a doctor is a challenge. And another important thing. Any doctor we reassign from one section means less access to healthcare services for non-Covid patients. We cannot invent doctors; we cannot produce them today. They are a limited resource," he said.

Last week, the Health Ministry announced that 47 intensive care beds for grownups, four neonatal intensive care beds, and 140 intermediary therapy beds for Covid-19 patients would be added in Bucharest.

A total of 1,456 intensive care beds are currently available in the country, Health Ministry state secretary Andreea Moldovan said, quoted by Mediafax. Prime minister Florin Cîțu said at the end of last week that the number of intensive care beds in the country would increase to 1,600.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 15:11
Social

Covid-19: RO health authorities work to increase the number of ICU beds, point to staff shortages

22 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Although efforts are made every day to increase the number of available intensive care beds, these are impacted by the number of available healthcare staff, health minister Vlad Voiculescu said, quoted by News.ro.

Romania has been reporting an increasing number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, while the number of patients admitted to intensive care units reached record highs. On March 22, 1,339 patients were admitted to intensive care units, slightly up from 1,334 patients the day before, according to the daily report.

"The limit is set by the staff. Matei Balş Hospital, one of the largest in the country treating Covid-19 patients, currently has staffing issues. They are waiting to receive staff from other hospitals. If they have issues, you can imagine that limitations exist all over the country. We have lost very many doctors, many nurses; they left the country, we did not appreciate them, and this is the main problem we are dealing with now," Voiculescu said.

He explained that furniture could be purchased but finding a doctor is a challenge.

"We can buy furniture, we can buy equipment, we can even erect buildings or use other constructions, but finding a doctor is a challenge. And another important thing. Any doctor we reassign from one section means less access to healthcare services for non-Covid patients. We cannot invent doctors; we cannot produce them today. They are a limited resource," he said.

Last week, the Health Ministry announced that 47 intensive care beds for grownups, four neonatal intensive care beds, and 140 intermediary therapy beds for Covid-19 patients would be added in Bucharest.

A total of 1,456 intensive care beds are currently available in the country, Health Ministry state secretary Andreea Moldovan said, quoted by Mediafax. Prime minister Florin Cîțu said at the end of last week that the number of intensive care beds in the country would increase to 1,600.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life