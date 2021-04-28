Romanian business automation startup DocProcess opens office in Texas

DocProcess, a leader in business process automation in Romania, announced on April 27 the opening of a commercial office in the United States.

The Austin office is the third location opened by DocProcess outside Romania. In 2018, the company opened a research and development center in Grenoble, France, and, in April 2020, the company opened a sales office in Paris.

Out of the total number of 63 DocProcess employees, 17 work in offices outside Romania.

"DocProcess, a leader in business process automation in Romania, announces the opening of a sales office in the United States. The Austin, Texas office will be headed by Salim Sunderji, the group's newly appointed CEO," the company said.

Salim Sunderji will lead the Austin office and focus on building a local team and attracting new customers to the US market.

"With the entry of Morphosis Capital into the DocProcess shareholding, we have jointly developed a strategy to expand the company to become a global player. We want to be present in important markets around the world not only through the services we offer but also through local offices. The opening of a commercial office in the USA is a natural step in our development, the American market being recognized for its openness to technology, especially for business automation products and solutions," said Liviu Apolozan, President and VP of Strategy, DocProcess.

The company’s investment in opening the US office is around USD 600,000, according to Forbes.ro.

(Photo source: the company)