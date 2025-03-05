Tech

DNSC: Orange security breach impacted institutions, companies across Romania

05 March 2025

Romania’s National Cybersecurity Directorate, or DNSC, stated that the February 23 security breach at the French telecommunications group Orange affected government institutions, city halls, schools, hospitals, banks, insurers, transport and energy companies, as well as individuals in Romania.

Orange, a major telco operator in the Romanian market, was impacted by a cybersecurity incident that affected the telecommunications on February 23, 2025, and was publicized on February 25. The National Cybersecurity Directorate, as Romania’s national authority responsible for ensuring the security of the national civil cyberspace, investigated the incident.

“DNSC is in contact with Orange Romania regarding the incident, and from the preliminary conclusions of the analysis, it has been identified that, in addition to individuals, legal entities were also affected, including government institutions, city halls, educational institutions, public authorities, healthcare units, financial-banking institutions and insurers, as well as transport and energy companies,” the press release from DNSC mentioned.

The institution also reported that the coming period will see increased risk of phishing campaigns, a heightened risk of subsequent attacks, especially targeting the telecommunications sector, but also risks of fraud and identity theft, social engineering and access escalation, and the risk of commercial fraud through the issuance of false documents.

DNSC recommends users to remain vigilant regarding future calls, emails, or messages from individuals claiming to be employees of Orange Romania. They should also pay extra attention to suspicious calls, emails, or messages related to invoice updates, data requests, or other types of inquiries that appear to come from the telecom operator.

Also, users should be cautious when accessing links to web pages with graphical elements similar to those of Orange Romania and monitor transactions made on bank cards linked to contracts with the company and enable notifications for these transactions.

(Photo source: Maksym Velishchuk | Dreamstime.com)

