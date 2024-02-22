Diviodent enters its 20th year of activity with business of EUR 2.4 mln, up 20% compared to 2022. Focus on innovation and sustainability in oral care

News from Companies

Diviodent, one of the leading providers of professional solutions for dental practices and oral care in Romania, active in the Romanian market since 2004, concluded the year 2023 with sales of EUR 2.4 mln, a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

The positive dynamics were due to both the diversification of the range of products marketed and the growing interest of customers in professional teeth whitening systems. Alongside these factors, through the exclusive partnership with Promis concluded at the end of last year, Diviodent consolidates its position as a reference company locally in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for oral care.

Twenty years ago, Mihaela Radu and Diana Baltac, the two founders of Diviodent, introduced the entire range of Ultradent Products Inc. to Romania, the most well-known being the Opalescence professional whitening systems, a global leader in professional teeth whitening. In November of last year, Diviodent entered into an exclusive partnership with Promis, an Italian brand of oral hygiene products with a unique portfolio of products for oral hygiene with natural, vegan ingredients, organic essential oils, and 100% recyclable packaging.

“We conclude 2023 with the projected growth from the beginning of last year. If in 2023, we saw a growth of 40% and exceeded an important threshold of 2 million euros, this year we focused on diversifying the range of products, consolidating existing partnerships, and, very importantly, new partnerships, such as this one with Promis. We discovered this range recently launched in Italy, a brand that shares our values of excellence and responsibility towards customers, patients, and the environment, and the natural step was to bring these products to Romania, where there are no other options for environmentally conscious audiences seeking products with natural organic ingredients; it's a niche that is currently unoccupied," specifies Mihaela Radu, co-founder of Diviodent.

2024, bet on quality and focus on sustainability

Therefore, as the sole importer of teeth whitening systems produced by Ultradent and the sustainable range of Promis, Diviodent bets in 2024 on the growing interest in truly environmentally friendly products and on teeth whitening solutions, estimating for 2024.

"One of the biggest challenges as a provider of teeth whitening solutions was precisely to debunk the myths and prejudices surrounding this topic and to educate the public that professional whitening, whether done at home or in the office with the best and safest products, is a non-invasive procedure with amazing results. We continue to focus, through all our actions and events we organize, on increasing awareness of the importance of oral hygiene and the benefits of regular, proper brushing. People are increasingly concerned, both about oral health and the environment. They are looking for effective products but with natural ingredients, environmentally friendly packaging, and recyclable. And from this point of view, at the moment, Promis is a unique range," adds Diana Baltac, co-founder of Diviodent.

DentalMall.ro online store: +20% increase in sales. Average order: RON 178. Opalescence toothpaste, the best-selling product.

Diviodent distributes consumables through two main channels. Thus, in the B2B segment, providing consumables for dental practices is mainly done through the specialized network of distributors, built and consolidated over the 20 years of activity. To consumers interested in maintaining healthy dental hygiene, Diviodent also addresses through the online channel DentalMall.ro. In 2023, dentalmall.ro recorded a 20% increase in sales compared to 2023, with the average order being around RON 180.

The best-selling product from the portfolio in 2023 was Opalescence toothpaste, both in the large 133g version and in the small travel version, closely followed by Opalescence 16% Patient Kit, the personalized teeth whitening system, one of the most appreciated by dental professionals.

In 2023, on the B2B segment, the top most ordered products from Diviodent's portfolio are completed by Ultrapack retraction cords, followed by Opalescence Boost 40%, the intensive teeth whitening treatment performed exclusively in dental offices and upon the recommendation of the dentist.

On the B2C segment, the most ordered products on the website www.dentalmall.ro are Opalescence toothpaste, followed by home teeth whitening systems in preformed trays - Opalescence Go, then professional Opalescence 16% systems.

“Toothpaste consumption in Romania is low compared to European countries, but it increases from year to year according to statistics. We also anticipate a medium-term increase in sales. We believe that bio, sustainable, and natural oral hygiene products will find their place in the Romanian market and will have a numerous and stable audience”, says Mihaela Radu.

*This is a Press release.