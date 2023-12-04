Diviodent brings PROMIS to Romania, the only range of oral hygiene products with natural ingredients and 100% biodegradable packaging

News from Companies

Diviodent, one of the leading suppliers of professional solutions for dental offices and dental care in Romania, announces an exclusive partnership with Promis, a recently launched Italian brand of oral hygiene products. Diviodent expands its portfolio with a unique range of oral hygiene products containing 99% natural, vegan ingredients, organic essential oils, and 100% recyclable packaging.

Operating in the Romanian market since 2004 and led by Diana Baltac and Mihaela Radu, Diviodent is a distributor of consumables and teeth whitening systems for dental offices and individual consumers. Diviodent is the exclusive importer of Ultradent Products in Romania, the manufacturer of Opalescence professional teeth whitening systems, a global leader in professional teeth whitening.

"The market for oral hygiene products, including mouthwash, has experienced significant growth in recent years, even in Romania. Awareness of the importance of oral hygiene and the benefits of regular brushing, followed by mouthwash or dental floss, has increased. People are becoming more concerned about oral health, understanding that proper oral hygiene contributes to preventing dental problems. However, there are few alternatives for oral hygiene products with a clean label, natural ingredients, and proven effectiveness at the same time. When we discovered the Promis range, we knew we had to make it known and available here. It is a brand that shares our values of excellence and responsibility towards customers, patients, and the environment, and we are excited to bring it to Romania," says Diana Baltac, co-founder of Diviodent.

Promis, a "green" choice for healthy teeth

In November of this year, Diviodent expanded its product portfolio with the PROMIS range, strengthening its position as a local company providing innovative and sustainable oral care solutions. With natural, vegan ingredients, essential oils, and environmentally friendly packaging that is 100% recyclable, PROMIS ecological toothbrushes, mouthwashes, tartar and cavity prevention dental gels, and natural toothpaste are available on dentalmall.ro.

“Most people buy oral hygiene products blindly, toothbrushes from supermarkets, along with mouthwash and toothpaste containing as many chemical agents as possible. Twice a day, we use products that are not good for our teeth or the environment. Or we are offered sustainable products that respect the environment but are not effective in terms of oral health. Promis has promised to fill this gap, studying and researching a product line that is truly environmentally friendly while also delivering optimal results for oral health," adds Mihaela Radu, co-founder of Diviodent.

The products in the PROMIS range stand out for their high-quality design, effectiveness in addressing the most common oral health issues, tartar, and cavities, as well as a strong commitment to durability, environmental care, and sustainability.

About Diviodent

Diviodent is a distributor of consumables and teeth whitening systems for dental offices and individuals and the exclusive importer of Ultradent Products in Romania. Diviodent has been active in the Romanian market since 2004 and is led by entrepreneurs Diana Baltac and Mihaela Radu.

Diviodent distributes consumables through two main channels. Thus, in the B2B segment, the supply of consumables for dental offices is mainly done through the specialized network of distributors, built and consolidated over the 20 years of activity. Following promotion events aimed at the end consumer, the share of online sales on dentalmall.ro is significantly increasing.

