Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall will spend over EUR 3.8 mln on miniature park

Bucharest District 4’s City Hall wants to pay RON 18 million (EUR 3.8 million) for almost 100 miniatures of the most important landmarks in Romania.

The municipality will set up a miniature park on an area of 2.6 hectares in the Children’s World Bucharest park.

The miniature park will have the shape of Romania’s map and will also show the country’s landscape. It will include miniatures of the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest, the Putna and Voronet monasteries, the Peles and Bran castles, and the Dacian capital Sarmizegetusa.

The miniature park is part of the national program to celebrate 100 years since the Great Union of 1918. Work on this project will begin in the first part of next year and will be finalized before December 1, 2018, District 4 mayor Daniel Baluta said last week.

The project called “Romania Parc 2018” is expected to bring about 200,000 visitors per year, the mayor added.

(photo source: Daniel Baluta on Facebook)