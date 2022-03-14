Distribution companies in Romania warn of possible disruptions in delivery of consumer goods

The Association of Romanian Goods Distribution Companies (ACDBR), which accounts for a 35% share of the market, warns of a “high risk of disruption” of the supply of goods to the population due to the high energy prices, rising diesel and gasoline prices in recent days.

It directly blames energy minister Virgil Popescu for the electricity market liberalisation, the poor implementation of the state aid schemes, and the poor communication in the context of the fuels crisis - that all of them aggravated the problems caused by the Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine more recently, Ziarul Financiar reported.

ACDBR claims that the measures taken during the pandemics have already compressed the profit margin in the industry at 1%-2.5%.

In this context, ACDBR calls the minister of energy Popescu to resume transparent public consultations with the business circles.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)