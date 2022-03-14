Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Distribution companies in Romania warn of possible disruptions in delivery of consumer goods

14 March 2022
The Association of Romanian Goods Distribution Companies (ACDBR), which accounts for a 35% share of the market, warns of a “high risk of disruption” of the supply of goods to the population due to the high energy prices, rising diesel and gasoline prices in recent days.

It directly blames energy minister Virgil Popescu for the electricity market liberalisation, the poor implementation of the state aid schemes, and the poor communication in the context of the fuels crisis - that all of them aggravated the problems caused by the Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine more recently, Ziarul Financiar reported.

ACDBR claims that the measures taken during the pandemics have already compressed the profit margin in the industry at 1%-2.5%.

In this context, ACDBR calls the minister of energy Popescu to resume transparent public consultations with the business circles.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

