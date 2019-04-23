Dinosaur park in Romania doubles surface

Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, doubled its surface to 3 hectares after EUR 600,000 investments, the park's representatives announced.

The park also added new dinosaurs to its collection, including a replica of the biggest dinosaur that ever lived on Earth – Seismosaurus, a 45-meter long giant. A new area also opened in the park, which is dedicated to dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals that lived in Romania’s Hateg region.

Dino Park Rasnov thus reached 100 exhibits, all life-size replicas of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures. The park also opened a 360-degree cinema, a cave with dinosaur fossils, a ship with an interactive route, and a sensory room with sounds of dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals.

Dino Park is an open-air leisure area located close to the Rasnov Citadel, near Brasov.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Dino Park)