Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 16:31
Entertainment
Dinosaur park in Romania doubles surface
23 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, doubled its surface to 3 hectares after EUR 600,000 investments, the park's representatives announced.

The park also added new dinosaurs to its collection, including a replica of the biggest dinosaur that ever lived on Earth – Seismosaurus, a 45-meter long giant. A new area also opened in the park, which is dedicated to dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals that lived in Romania’s Hateg region.

Dino Park Rasnov thus reached 100 exhibits, all life-size replicas of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures. The park also opened a 360-degree cinema, a cave with dinosaur fossils, a ship with an interactive route, and a sensory room with sounds of dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals.

Dino Park is an open-air leisure area located close to the Rasnov Citadel, near Brasov.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Dino Park)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 14:18
13 June 2017
Daily News
Over 700,000 visit Romania's only dino park since opening

Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, posted revenues of RON...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/23/2019 - 16:31
Entertainment
Dinosaur park in Romania doubles surface
23 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, doubled its surface to 3 hectares after EUR 600,000 investments, the park's representatives announced.

The park also added new dinosaurs to its collection, including a replica of the biggest dinosaur that ever lived on Earth – Seismosaurus, a 45-meter long giant. A new area also opened in the park, which is dedicated to dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals that lived in Romania’s Hateg region.

Dino Park Rasnov thus reached 100 exhibits, all life-size replicas of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures. The park also opened a 360-degree cinema, a cave with dinosaur fossils, a ship with an interactive route, and a sensory room with sounds of dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals.

Dino Park is an open-air leisure area located close to the Rasnov Citadel, near Brasov.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of Dino Park)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 14:18
13 June 2017
Daily News
Over 700,000 visit Romania's only dino park since opening

Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, posted revenues of RON...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us