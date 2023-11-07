British businessman Dinesh Dhamija enters Romania’s renewable energy market with RON 745 mln PV park project

Copper Beech Urban Development said it plans to invest RON 745 million in the development of a next-generation photovoltaic (PV) park in Giurgiu county, southeastern Romania. With a capacity of more than 130 MWe, the project marks the entry into the renewable energy sector in Romania of British businessman Dinesh Dhamija, founder and chairman of Cooper Beech Group.

The total investment is partly financed (RON 74 million) through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The photovoltaic park in Bucșani, Giurgiu county, will cover an area of 130 hectares and is designed to have an estimated installed capacity of 130 MW. It is expected to have an estimated annual output of around 174 million kilowatt-hours (kWh), which will be enough to power a large number of households and reduce carbon emissions by 50,700 tones per year, the company said.

“The solar park represents the first phase of a larger project with a cumulative capacity of 270 MWe and additionally RON 820 million of investment. We want to bring major changes to the energy landscape in Romania and aim to reach a total capacity of almost 1 GWe by 2026. This initiative reiterates our long-term commitment to promoting the development of renewable energy in the region,” said British businessman Dinesh Dhamija.

Copper Beech Urban Development is specialized in power production and is a subsidiary of Copper Beech Group.

Dinesh Dhamija is an Indian-born British entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist best known as the founder of the online agency eBookers. He was elected to the European Parliament in the 2019 elections for the London region and served in this position until the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Dhamija also published an autobiography, sharing his perspectives on philanthropy, investment and entrepreneurship. The book tells the story of his journey to achieving a GBP 100 million fortune and becoming one of the UK’s richest Asian residents, including chapters on his time at Cambridge, philanthropy and his passion for golf, as well as investment and entrepreneurship strategies.

