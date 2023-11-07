Energy

Turkish PV panels producer to build factory in Romania

07 November 2023

One of the largest producers of photovoltaic panels in Turkey, Alfa Solar Enerji, listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange a year ago, reportedly seeks to build a factory in Romania, with an initial manufacturing capacity of 300 MW per year, Profit.ro announced.

The factory will deliver its output to the entire European Union market.

Alfa Solar already opened a subsidiary in Romania, with a capital of around EUR 1 million, in partnership with a Romanian investor (Jeanina Șenkaia).

Alfa Solar Enerji, with an annual turnover of over EUR 130 million, currently produces in Turkey about 3 million solar panels per year, with an equivalent installed power of 1.3 GW, in indoor industrial facilities with an area of ​​4 hectares and with an effective of about 750 employees, the production process being highly robotic.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)

