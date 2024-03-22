Government greenlights new EUR 170 mln multi-purpose arena for Dinamo Bucharest sports club

The Romanian government approved in its March 21 meeting the technical-economic indicators for the construction of a multi-purpose arena for the local Dinamo Bucharest Sports Club. The investment in the new 25,000-seat stadium is estimated at roughly RON 854.5 million (over EUR 170 million).

The project includes, in addition to the stadium, complementary spaces for sports (three-ring boxing, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, gymnastics, fitness, and fencing), changing rooms and related spaces for staff, for training camps, spectators, press, for TV broadcasts, and sanitary facilities, the Development Ministry announced.

The project also provides for the creation of an exhibition space, which will host cultural events, temporary exhibitions, as well as a permanent exhibition where the club's trophies will be displayed, as well as a helipad for the landing of SMURD aircraft, with access to the Clinical Hospital of Emergency Floreasca.

The arena will have a total built area of 66,716 sqm, and the investment is to be completed in 25 months.

