Digital Throne Festival in Iași: digital sports, entertainment, concerts

The Digital Throne Festival in Iași, eastern Romania, will commence on August 25 with a total of 700 players from 120 countries across all continents participating in competitions and tournaments. The closing ceremony will feature DJ Armin van Buuren.

The festival features tournaments for titles and a total prize pool of USD 500,000. There will be three team-based competitions for PC games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Female, and Dota 2, two console game competitions, eFootball and Tekken, and two mobile game competitions, PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends, as reported by prosport.ro.

"The festival launches Iași's strategy to become a global hub for digital sports, arts, education, and entertainment internationally. It's a reaffirmation from international organizations like the International Esports Federation that Iași is an important digital pole on the world map, a fact highlighted by the growing presence of numerous prestigious international businesses and many local brands that have gained strong recognition abroad," stated mayor Mihai Chirică.

Hundreds of professional players, thousands of tourists, and numerous artists are expected at Digital Throne Iași, which also includes Comic Con, held for the first time in this region of Romania. The grand opening takes place on August 25 and 9:30 PM with drones, 3D mapping, and fireworks.

The closing ceremonies (September 1 – 3) feature top artists such as Armin van Buuren, Tujamo, Lost Frequencies, Tom Odell, JP Cooper, Delia, B.U.G. Mafia, Subcarpați, Carla's Dreams, Alternosfera, Spike, The Motans, Connect-R, Deliric x Silent Strike, and many others.

Armin van Buuren will perform at Digital Throne on Friday, September 1; the day-by-day schedule of the event will be announced soon. Tickets for the closing ceremony can be purchased on iabilet.ro and entertix.ro.

Access to the World Esports Championship finals is free.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digital Throne - WEC Iasi 2023 on Facebook)