Romania is one step closer to creating special visas for digital nomads

Romanian MPs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Research, submitted to the Parliament a draft law regulating the implementation of the digital nomad visa for remote workers in Romania.

The legislative project aims to modify the Emergency Ordinance no. 194 of December 12, 2002, for the regime of foreigners in Romania, in order to introduce a new reason for obtaining a visa permit in the country.

“Digital nomads are defined as foreign citizens who want to live in Romania for a longer period, while still working remotely for an international employer or for a company they have registered in a third country. We invite international citizens to live in and enjoy our beautiful country, where innovation intersects with traditions and nature,” said Diana Buzoianu, member of the Romanian Parliament and the initiator of the Digital Nomad Visa program.

The visa for digital nomads is a long-stay visa permit for third-country nationals who have an active employment contract with a company or conduct business activities for their own company that is registered outside Romania, thus being able to work remotely, and independent of a fixed location, according to a press release.

The main conditions for applying for such a visa include proof of being an employee or the owner of a company registered outside of Romania; proof of health insurance for the period of time for which the visa was obtained; and proof of no criminal record.

Romania is seen as one of the best countries for remote working, mainly because of its high internet speed or the low monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment. CircleLoop ranked Romania third in its Digital Nomad Index, after Canada and the UK.

