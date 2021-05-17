Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 12:15
Social

Romania is one step closer to creating special visas for digital nomads

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian MPs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Research, submitted to the Parliament a draft law regulating the implementation of the digital nomad visa for remote workers in Romania.

The legislative project aims to modify the Emergency Ordinance no. 194 of December 12, 2002, for the regime of foreigners in Romania, in order to introduce a new reason for obtaining a visa permit in the country.

“Digital nomads are defined as foreign citizens who want to live in Romania for a longer period, while still working remotely for an international employer or for a company they have registered in a third country. We invite international citizens to live in and enjoy our beautiful country, where innovation intersects with traditions and nature,” said Diana Buzoianu, member of the Romanian Parliament and the initiator of the Digital Nomad Visa program.

The visa for digital nomads is a long-stay visa permit for third-country nationals who have an active employment contract with a company or conduct business activities for their own company that is registered outside Romania, thus being able to work remotely, and independent of a fixed location, according to a press release.

The main conditions for applying for such a visa include proof of being an employee or the owner of a company registered outside of Romania; proof of health insurance for the period of time for which the visa was obtained; and proof of no criminal record.

Romania is seen as one of the best countries for remote working, mainly because of its high internet speed or the low monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment. CircleLoop ranked Romania third in its Digital Nomad Index, after Canada and the UK.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 12:15
Social

Romania is one step closer to creating special visas for digital nomads

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian MPs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Research, submitted to the Parliament a draft law regulating the implementation of the digital nomad visa for remote workers in Romania.

The legislative project aims to modify the Emergency Ordinance no. 194 of December 12, 2002, for the regime of foreigners in Romania, in order to introduce a new reason for obtaining a visa permit in the country.

“Digital nomads are defined as foreign citizens who want to live in Romania for a longer period, while still working remotely for an international employer or for a company they have registered in a third country. We invite international citizens to live in and enjoy our beautiful country, where innovation intersects with traditions and nature,” said Diana Buzoianu, member of the Romanian Parliament and the initiator of the Digital Nomad Visa program.

The visa for digital nomads is a long-stay visa permit for third-country nationals who have an active employment contract with a company or conduct business activities for their own company that is registered outside Romania, thus being able to work remotely, and independent of a fixed location, according to a press release.

The main conditions for applying for such a visa include proof of being an employee or the owner of a company registered outside of Romania; proof of health insurance for the period of time for which the visa was obtained; and proof of no criminal record.

Romania is seen as one of the best countries for remote working, mainly because of its high internet speed or the low monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment. CircleLoop ranked Romania third in its Digital Nomad Index, after Canada and the UK.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months