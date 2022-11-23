German Diehl group enters Romania with EUR 40 mln research and production centre in Brasov

German company Diehl Controls, specialising in the production of parts for household appliances, will invest EUR 40 mln in a research centre and a production unit that will be developed in Brasov.

Locations in Serbia and Bulgaria were also on the shortlist for the project.

"The location in Brasov convinced us, as it is close to the city, where there is a university. The local authorities convinced us to choose Romania. It is an important city, and we have collaborated with our partners to understand the local market better," said Josef Fellnner, CFO of Diehl Controls, during a press conference, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment will be carried out in two stages, with a EUR 15 mln first stage scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. The total investment will reach EUR 40 mln in the next ten years.

The research centre and the production unit will be built by real estate developer CTP as part of a broader project.

The new business park will have a total area of ​​about 50,000 square meters, of which 18,000 will be leased to the Diehl company.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Brasov)