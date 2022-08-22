First edutainment center in Romania to open next week in Bucharest

Bucharest will host the first edutainment center in Romania. Named Destiny Park, the center is set to open on September 2 in the Baneasa area, in the north part of the city.

Covering more than 5,000 sqm, Destiny Park is promoted as the largest edutainment center in Southeast Europe.

At the new park, young visitors aged between 4 and 14 will get to try 43 experiences from multiple fields, including medicine, food industry, media, energy industry, automotive, sports, and IT, and learn new things through play.

"Everything is designed so that the little ones learn, through play, what it means to be an adult, to have responsibilities and last but not least, to manage their finances," reads the press release. "Each experience takes place in a specific area and is designed in such a way that the children understand what it means to 'work' and receive a 'salary,' but also to have fun."

Kids can try any experience they want, and in each of the experiences, they will work between 15-20 minutes with the Destiny Park trainers and animators. All experiences are designed and implemented by a team of specialists led by parenting expert Urania Cremene.

Tickets can already be purchased online from the park's website, with a 10% discount available by August 31. A 3.5-hour Standard Pass ticket costs RON 80 for children and RON 60 for adults during the week. On weekends, the Standard Pass has a price of RON 130 for children and RON 80 for parents.

Kids can access the center only accompanied by an adult.

