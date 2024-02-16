Environment

Romania’s deposit-return system has facilitated the return of 2 mln packages in January, ministry says

16 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Consumers in Romania returned more than 2 million packages in the first month of 2024 through the recently launched deposit-return system - SGR, the Ministry of Environment announced. Most recyclable packaging was collected in Bucharest.

In December 2023, the system’s first month of operation, beverage manufacturers and importers put approximately 45 million SGR-branded packaging on the market, the ministry also said. In January, their number increased to around 180 million.

“Less than three months after its inauguration, the SGR is still in its early stages, but the reported numbers are in line with initial estimates, and we are optimistic that the first year's goals can be met. Over the next period, we will see more and more SGR packaging on store shelves until all non-warranty packaging products are replaced,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said.

Bucharest holds the record for most SGR packaging collected in a single day - over 1,000 bags, according to the ministry. At the same time, the RetuRO SGR team exceeded 100 employees, with plans to increase the number to roughly 600 by the end of the year.

Under the deposit-return system, people pay a RON 0.5 deposit fee when buying a beverage and get their money back only when they return the bottle, plastic, or aluminum packaging at points set up by retailers. To be returned, the packaging must be intact, not degraded, and not deformed (broken, flattened, or pressed) so that it can be scanned by shape and size by automatic collection machines or counting and sorting equipment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Read next
Normal
Environment

Romania’s deposit-return system has facilitated the return of 2 mln packages in January, ministry says

16 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Consumers in Romania returned more than 2 million packages in the first month of 2024 through the recently launched deposit-return system - SGR, the Ministry of Environment announced. Most recyclable packaging was collected in Bucharest.

In December 2023, the system’s first month of operation, beverage manufacturers and importers put approximately 45 million SGR-branded packaging on the market, the ministry also said. In January, their number increased to around 180 million.

“Less than three months after its inauguration, the SGR is still in its early stages, but the reported numbers are in line with initial estimates, and we are optimistic that the first year's goals can be met. Over the next period, we will see more and more SGR packaging on store shelves until all non-warranty packaging products are replaced,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said.

Bucharest holds the record for most SGR packaging collected in a single day - over 1,000 bags, according to the ministry. At the same time, the RetuRO SGR team exceeded 100 employees, with plans to increase the number to roughly 600 by the end of the year.

Under the deposit-return system, people pay a RON 0.5 deposit fee when buying a beverage and get their money back only when they return the bottle, plastic, or aluminum packaging at points set up by retailers. To be returned, the packaging must be intact, not degraded, and not deformed (broken, flattened, or pressed) so that it can be scanned by shape and size by automatic collection machines or counting and sorting equipment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year