Romania’s deposit-return system has facilitated the return of 2 mln packages in January, ministry says

Consumers in Romania returned more than 2 million packages in the first month of 2024 through the recently launched deposit-return system - SGR, the Ministry of Environment announced. Most recyclable packaging was collected in Bucharest.

In December 2023, the system’s first month of operation, beverage manufacturers and importers put approximately 45 million SGR-branded packaging on the market, the ministry also said. In January, their number increased to around 180 million.

“Less than three months after its inauguration, the SGR is still in its early stages, but the reported numbers are in line with initial estimates, and we are optimistic that the first year's goals can be met. Over the next period, we will see more and more SGR packaging on store shelves until all non-warranty packaging products are replaced,” environment minister Mircea Fechet said.

Bucharest holds the record for most SGR packaging collected in a single day - over 1,000 bags, according to the ministry. At the same time, the RetuRO SGR team exceeded 100 employees, with plans to increase the number to roughly 600 by the end of the year.

Under the deposit-return system, people pay a RON 0.5 deposit fee when buying a beverage and get their money back only when they return the bottle, plastic, or aluminum packaging at points set up by retailers. To be returned, the packaging must be intact, not degraded, and not deformed (broken, flattened, or pressed) so that it can be scanned by shape and size by automatic collection machines or counting and sorting equipment.

