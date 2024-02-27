Real Estate

Israeli Danya Cebus builds thousands of apartments in Bucharest and Timisoara

27 February 2024

Israeli developer Danya Cebus has four residential projects in various stages of development, located in Bucharest and near Timisoara, Ziarul Financiar announced. Denya Forest in Timisoara and Denya Lake, Denya Pipera, and Denya Corbeanca in Bucharest are the four complexes comprising several thousand new apartments. 

The first phase of Denya Forest, located near Dumbravita (close to Timisoara), consists of three buildings started three years ago, with a total of 350 apartments. Two buildings have already been handed over and fully occupied, and the third will be delivered by the end of 2024.

Four other buildings, with a total of 420 apartments, are envisaged in the second phase, and the works already started for this.

In Bucharest, the company invests in the Denya Lake project in the northern part of the city, on the shore of Lake Pipera.

At the beginning of 2024, Danya Cebus also took steps to develop the Denya Pipera project, for which it already has urban planning and is waiting for the construction permit. The project will have 900 apartments.

Another project - Denya Corbeanca - is in the approval stage and will include 350 villas in the luxury category.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Denyaforest.ro)

