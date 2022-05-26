Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:41
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship

26 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acclaimed historiographer of twentieth-century Romania, Dennis Deletant, recently received Romanian citizenship in recognition of his work. The ceremony took place on the premises of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, where Romanian ambassador to the UK Laura Popescu handed Deletant his citizenship certificate.

Born in Norfolk in 1946, Deletant studied the Romanian language and had his first direct contact with Romania at the age of 20, when he attended the Sinaia summer school organized by the University of Bucharest.

In 1969, he received a scholarship from the British Council to study in Romania. Deletant frequently visited the country until 1988, when the communist regime declared him to be persona non grata following his criticism of the Ceaușescu regime. The Securitate, the regime’s secret police, had kept tabs on him during his previous stays.

However, Deletant was not going to be kept away from Romania for long. Immediately after the 1989 revolution, he returned to Bucharest as a BBC consultant. A year later, he consulted for the British Government’s Know-How Fund and its activities in Romania. He would receive the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his service.

Dennis Deletant is currently the Ion Ratiu Visiting Professor of Romanian Studies at Georgetown University in Washington DC., and Emeritus Professor of the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College in London.

His academic career and major works focus on twentieth-century Romanian history and politics, 1940s labor camps in Transnistria, the “Bessarabia question,” the Soviet influence on Romanian communism, language policy in Soviet Moldova, as well as the place of Romania in Eastern Europe today. Deletant put his lens on the Romanian dictatorship, the Securitate, Romanian identity, propaganda, but also literature and culture. He studied Romania’s wartime military authoritarian leader, Marshall Antonescu, and the personality of the post-war communist leader Gheorghe Gheorghiu-Dej.

Doctor Honoris Cause for numerous Romanian universities, Deletant declared that, absorbed by his research, he never found the time to begin citizenship application proceedings.

His latest book, In Search of Romania, came out last month and tackles Romania under the communist dictatorship. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dennis Deletant Facebook page)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 16:04
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania
Normal
Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:41
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship

26 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acclaimed historiographer of twentieth-century Romania, Dennis Deletant, recently received Romanian citizenship in recognition of his work. The ceremony took place on the premises of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, where Romanian ambassador to the UK Laura Popescu handed Deletant his citizenship certificate.

Born in Norfolk in 1946, Deletant studied the Romanian language and had his first direct contact with Romania at the age of 20, when he attended the Sinaia summer school organized by the University of Bucharest.

In 1969, he received a scholarship from the British Council to study in Romania. Deletant frequently visited the country until 1988, when the communist regime declared him to be persona non grata following his criticism of the Ceaușescu regime. The Securitate, the regime’s secret police, had kept tabs on him during his previous stays.

However, Deletant was not going to be kept away from Romania for long. Immediately after the 1989 revolution, he returned to Bucharest as a BBC consultant. A year later, he consulted for the British Government’s Know-How Fund and its activities in Romania. He would receive the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his service.

Dennis Deletant is currently the Ion Ratiu Visiting Professor of Romanian Studies at Georgetown University in Washington DC., and Emeritus Professor of the School of Slavonic and East European Studies at University College in London.

His academic career and major works focus on twentieth-century Romanian history and politics, 1940s labor camps in Transnistria, the “Bessarabia question,” the Soviet influence on Romanian communism, language policy in Soviet Moldova, as well as the place of Romania in Eastern Europe today. Deletant put his lens on the Romanian dictatorship, the Securitate, Romanian identity, propaganda, but also literature and culture. He studied Romania’s wartime military authoritarian leader, Marshall Antonescu, and the personality of the post-war communist leader Gheorghe Gheorghiu-Dej.

Doctor Honoris Cause for numerous Romanian universities, Deletant declared that, absorbed by his research, he never found the time to begin citizenship application proceedings.

His latest book, In Search of Romania, came out last month and tackles Romania under the communist dictatorship. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dennis Deletant Facebook page)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 16:04
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”