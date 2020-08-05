Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:07
Real Estate
Demand for land and villas north of Bucharest, up during lockdown
08 May 2020
The demand for land and holiday homes in and around Snagov, a popular leisure destination north of Bucharest, increased during the lockdown, especially for villas with access to the lake, according to local consulting firm Prohouse Office.

However, the offer has declined recently, the same data showed, according to News.ro. Some of the owners selling their villas before the coronavirus pandemic decided to withdraw them from the market so that they can move in with their families during the lockdown.

About a third of the villas put up for sale in the Snagov area cost up to EUR 200,000, 50% have prices between EUR 200,000 and EUR 1 million, 10% cost between EUR 1 million and EUR 1.5 million, and 5% between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 3.4 million.

The most spectacular properties in Snagov have between five and eight bedrooms, swimming pools, wide access to the Snagov Lake, and landscaped courtyards with abundant vegetation. Another feature of Snagov properties is that they have generous land, of between 1,000 sqm and 7,000 sqm.

The Snagov area (with the localities of Snagov, Gruiu, and Ciolpani) is one of the closest leisure areas Bucharest. Its main attraction is Snagov Lake, the second-largest in Romania, with a length of 16.5 km.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal

 

1
 

