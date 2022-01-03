Romanian ambulance manufacturer Deltamed will build its second plant

Romanian manufacturer of ambulances and special vehicles Deltamed, based in Cluj county, announced that it would open a second production unit in Aiud, Alba County.

The company leased 13,000 square metres from the local authorities for this, Ziarul Financiar reported. Deltamed wants to build, in a first stage, a modern metal production hall, with an area of approximately 1,500 square meters, arrange the platforms and connect the premise to utilities. Another production hall will be developed in the second year of the project.

Deltamed claims to be the largest manufacturer of ambulances and special intervention vehicles in Eastern Europe, a company with 100% Romanian capital, which has been serving professional rescuers and bold entrepreneurs for over 20 years.

The local press in Cluj said in the summer of 2021 that Deltamed is looking to expand because it has won a contract with the Ministry of Defense and NATO.

The company had a turnover of RON 155 mln (EUR 31 mln) in 2021, 26.6% less compared to 2020.

The business expanded strongly in 2018 and 2019 and, in 2020, the Financial Times included the company in the Top 1,000 of the fastest-growing European companies. Deltamed ranked 595th in the top.

In 2018, Bucharest City Hall bought 106 ambulances from Deltamed, a contract worth EUR 8.7 mln.

The business is controlled by four local entrepreneurs: Dan Vasile Gorgan (80%), Daniela Georgeta Gavrilă (10%), Ioan Dan Oşan and Mihai George Oşan, each with 5%.

