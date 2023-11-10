Sports

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici wins gold at National Championship

10 November 2023

Romanian swimming star David Popovici won his first gold medal at the National Championship in the 25-meter pool in Otopeni. He emerged victorious in the 100-meter freestyle, according to CS Dinamo. 

Popovici will tackle one event each day out of the four in the competition, as follows: 100m freestyle (Thursday), 200m freestyle (Friday), 100m individual medley (Saturday), and 50m freestyle (Sunday), according to News.ro.

In the previous edition of the European Championship in the 25-meter pool (Kazan - 2021), David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle. 

For Popovici, the Otopeni National Swimming Championship is a test competition for the upcoming European Championship in the 25-meter pool scheduled for next month (December 5-10) in Otopeni.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CS Dinamo Bucuresti on Facebook)

1

