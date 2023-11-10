Romanian star swimmer David Popovici wins gold at National Championship

Romanian swimming star David Popovici won his first gold medal at the National Championship in the 25-meter pool in Otopeni. He emerged victorious in the 100-meter freestyle, according to CS Dinamo.

Popovici will tackle one event each day out of the four in the competition, as follows: 100m freestyle (Thursday), 200m freestyle (Friday), 100m individual medley (Saturday), and 50m freestyle (Sunday), according to News.ro.

In the previous edition of the European Championship in the 25-meter pool (Kazan - 2021), David Popovici won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle.

For Popovici, the Otopeni National Swimming Championship is a test competition for the upcoming European Championship in the 25-meter pool scheduled for next month (December 5-10) in Otopeni.

