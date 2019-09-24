Romanian appointed deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission

Romanian Dana Spinant will be deputy chief spokesperson in the new media relations team of the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen.

Dana Spinant is currently director in charge of the budget, communication and general affairs in the Commission's Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy.

Before that, she was a head of unit in charge of irregular migration (2015-2017) and drugs policy (2010-2014).

Prior to joining the Commission, Dana Spinant worked for 15 years in journalism, including as editor and deputy editor of European Voice (2002-2009), deputy editor of EUobserver.com (2001-2002), as well as news director and Brussels correspondent for various Romanian TV channels, including PRO TV, the biggest TV station in Romania.

(Photo: Dana Spinant on Twitter)

