Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 09:41
People
Romanian appointed deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Dana Spinant will be deputy chief spokesperson in the new media relations team of the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen.

Dana Spinant is currently director in charge of the budget, communication and general affairs in the Commission's Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy.

Before that, she was a head of unit in charge of irregular migration (2015-2017) and drugs policy (2010-2014).

Prior to joining the Commission, Dana Spinant worked for 15 years in journalism, including as editor and deputy editor of European Voice (2002-2009), deputy editor of EUobserver.com (2001-2002), as well as news director and Brussels correspondent for various Romanian TV channels, including PRO TV, the biggest TV station in Romania.

(Photo: Dana Spinant on Twitter)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 09:41
People
Romanian appointed deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Dana Spinant will be deputy chief spokesperson in the new media relations team of the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen.

Dana Spinant is currently director in charge of the budget, communication and general affairs in the Commission's Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy.

Before that, she was a head of unit in charge of irregular migration (2015-2017) and drugs policy (2010-2014).

Prior to joining the Commission, Dana Spinant worked for 15 years in journalism, including as editor and deputy editor of European Voice (2002-2009), deputy editor of EUobserver.com (2001-2002), as well as news director and Brussels correspondent for various Romanian TV channels, including PRO TV, the biggest TV station in Romania.

(Photo: Dana Spinant on Twitter)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania
16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
20 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Bucharest museums to visit with children
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40