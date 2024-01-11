Dan Air reports smooth operations from Bacau airport

Approximately 10,600 passengers travelled to 8 destinations in Europe (London, Brussels, Turin, Dublin, Rome, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, and Catania) with Dan Air from Bacau in the first month since the Romanian airline moved its operations to this airport.

"We remain in Bacau, we will provide the best services at affordable prices, and with the start of the summer program, we will operate even more routes," said Matt Ian David, CEO of Dan Air.

Some 89% of its flights were operated without delays, Dan Air announced. Unfavourable weather conditions mainly caused the delays. However, no flights were delayed more than 3 hours. All planned flights were operated, so there were no operational cancellations.

The company also announced that three new destinations - Madrid, Milan-Bergamo and Bologna - will be included in the summer schedule.

Dan Air moved from the new airport in Brasov due to limited operating hours. Recently, the new international airport in Brasov announced longer operating hours, but only one airline operates flights to and from the central Romanian city.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dan Air)