Dutch Damen invests EUR 23 mln in its Romanian shipyard at Galati

For 2024, the Galati shipyard, owned by Dutch group Damen, intends to invest to expand the ship assembly hall under a EUR 23 million project and spend another EUR 5 million for the premises’ ventilation systems, hall heating systems, cranes/cranes, equipment welding, and tools, Damen Galati officials told Ziarul Financiar.

The Romanian shipyard more than doubled its business to EUR 116 million in 2023, returning to the record performance reported in 2021.

Last year, the company earmarked EUR 7.5 million, mainly for a new robotic line to manufacture micropanels.

The construction site in Galati delivers about 20 orders on average every year.

This year, the yard will deliver 2 yachts 80 meters in length, a ship for the Dutch Naval Forces, 2 ships for the Pakistan Naval Forces, pontoons, and floating structures, according to yard officials. Other projects include four fully electric ferries for the Canadian province of British Columbia and a multi-role vessel for the Portuguese Navy.

(Photo source: Facebook/Damen Shipyards Galati)