Romania’s Carpathian Mountains on UK newspaper’s post-pandemic travel list

The Daily Mail has included Romania's Carpathian Mountains among the destinations to visit “when the world finally reopens to travel.”

The article covers several nature sites as readers “may want to get close to nature after being cooped up at home for so long.”

The Carpathians are described as “remote and beautiful” and “one of the European wolf's last strongholds.” Visitors can also see here bears and peregrine falcons, readers are advised.

The Carpathian Mountains are included in the article alongside destinations such as Finland, the Isles of Scilly, Kenya, Costa Rica, or Uganda.

The full article can be read here.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

