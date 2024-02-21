Dacia unveils renewed version of its all-electric Spring

Romanian carmaker Dacia, a member of the French group Renault, has just unveiled the updated version of its first all-electric model, Spring, with a brand-new exterior and interior design. However, the company says, the new Spring “remains the best value for money all-electric car in Europe.”

The new Spring comes in a range of six shades, including the new Beige Safari and Brick Red. Plus, it features the new Dacia design, first seen on the latest generation of Duster. The interior has undergone a significant metamorphosis with a complete overhaul of the entire space, the company said, just as the only part of the exterior body to remain unchanged is the roof.

On the interior, the dashboard has been totally reinvented. For example, it now features a customizable digital dashboard with a 7-inch display on all versions and a large 10-inch multimedia central display in upmarket models. The color palette and materials used for the interior have also been reworked while reducing the diversity of options to manage costs better.

Moreover, according to Dacia, the new Spring offers the best storage volume in its class.

“With 308 litres (+6% compared to the previous model) – 1,004 litres with the rear seats folded down – its boot can fit much more than similarly sized rival vehicles and is on par with B-segment models. In addition, additional storage (double glove box, door bins, etc.) with an overall volume of nearly 33 litres is also greater than segment standards,” reads the presentation. Plus, a bin housed under the front bonnet provides an extra 35 litres of storage space.

The 2024 Spring is particularly compact (3.70 m long) and has one of the best turning circles in its segment (4.80m wall-to-wall), Dacia also said.

The car also offers its most powerful engine – running at 65 hp/48 kW – on a wider range of vehicles. It boasts dynamic acceleration, achieving 0-100 km/h in less than 14 seconds, being fitted with the 45 hp engine for both Essential and Expression trims (0-100 km/h in less than 20 seconds).

Weighing 984 kg in the top-level Extreme trim, it is the only full-electric car in Europe to stay under one tonne, the carmaker said. “Compared to previous generation models with the same trim, the weight has only increased by 6 kg (or +0.6%), despite the numerous new ADAS added to meet regulatory requirements, the upgraded trims and standard equipment.”

Boasting a range of over 220 km for all versions (pending certification), its performance is largely sufficient for customers who travel an average of 37km per day - according to data collected by onboard computers and quoted by Dacia.

The new Spring is equipped as standard with a 7 kW AC charger that can charge the battery from 20% to 100% on a domestic outlet in less than 11 hours, or in just 4 hours on a 7 kW wall box. An optional 30 kW DC charger is available for fast charging from 20% to 80% in 45 minutes.

Orders for the new Dacia Spring will open this spring, while the market launch is scheduled for summer 2024.

In the UK, Dacia Spring will be available in right-hand drive for the first time.

First launched in 2021, Dacia Spring was the third most sold electric car to individuals in 2022 and 2023. In total, more than 140,000 units have been registered worldwide since its launch.

Present in 44 countries, Dacia has sold over 8 million vehicles since 2004.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)