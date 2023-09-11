Dacia announces small SUV model, "something between Sandero and Duster"

Romanian carmaker Dacia will launch a new model, which will be something between Sandero and Duster, confirmed Gilles le Borgne, executive vice president of Renault Group and director of engineering of the company, in Munich.

A small SUV model, with a length of about 4.20 meters, is the most important project of the brand after the launches already prepared for the next two years: Duster 3 and Bigster.

The opportunity to launch such a car was previously discussed by Xavier Martinet, Dacia's vice president for marketing, sales and operations, and has now been confirmed by Gilles le Borgne, according to AMS, Profit.ro reported.

The launch of the upcoming B-class SUV - which would basically fill the gap between the Sandero Stepway and Duster 3, which will be slightly larger than the current Duster - would take place after 2025, when the Bigster is launched, but before the Sandero, which has an estimated time horizon of 2028.

In addition to this model, Dacia would launch a second model in the compact class, as announced by Luca de Meo in 2022.

