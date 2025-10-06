Dacia unveils new, affordable small electric car named Hipster Concept

Photo gallery

Romanian carmaker Dacia, part of the French Renault group, unveiled a new electric car prototype named Hispter Concept. Meant to compete with low-cost models from China, the car is reportedly expected to have a starting price below EUR 15,000.

The new car, unveiled in Meudon, near Paris, measures only 3 meters in length and weighs under 800 kilograms, making it one of the most compact vehicles for the European market. The prototype’s top speed would be around 90 km/h, and its estimated range reaches 150 km.

Company representatives say the car offers accessible and practical everyday mobility. According to data provided by Dacia, an average car travels less than 40 km per day at an average speed of 56 km/h. This suggests that the model’s range would be sufficient for daily urban or suburban use.

Sacrifices were made to keep the starting price low. The Hipster features fabric seats, manually operated windows, very little electronics, and straps instead of door handles. The vehicle might also be sold in a single color, a bluish-gray similar to that of the displayed prototype.

Dacia Hipster Concept is part of a broader initiative supported by Renault and Stellantis meant to create a new European category of small cars inspired by the Japanese “Kei Car” concept. This category would include urban vehicles with basic equipment and reduced safety requirements compared to conventional models, allowing for lower weight and production costs.

Dacia points out that the average price of a new car in Europe increased by 63% between 2001 and 2020, reducing affordability for many buyers. Therefore, the company believes a new generation of inexpensive cars, adapted to urban needs and locally produced, is necessary.

David Durand, Dacia’s design director, noted that the new vehicle category could be subject to strict European regulations regarding local production. “Regulations will most likely require these vehicles to be produced in Europe,” he said, adding that “we also need to develop an industrial model to support this concept.”

The Hipster Concept does not yet have a confirmed production timeline, but Dacia says it is ready to turn it into a production model if the European Union adopts the new legislative framework for small cars.

Aside from the launch, Dacia also announced changes to some of its iconic models. The Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger, and Logan “adopt the new LED light signature featuring an inverted 'T' over the new headlamps, underlining the car's robust stance and also its identity as a Dacia,” the company said in a press release. They also get a new grille, interior fabrics, and new colors.

The electric Spring model from Dacia also gets an updated platform and two new engines, 70 hp and 100 hp, replacing the electric 45 and electric 65 engines. The car will also feature a new body color, Seafoam.

Spring is still the most affordable electric vehicle on the market, with reduced usage costs and a consumption of only 12.4 kW/100 km, the company said.

